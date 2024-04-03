WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 2

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 1104 Columbus Ave. in reference to an unresponsive male in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the offender unresponsive and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle and located more paraphernalia. The offender, Timothy B. Jones, Jr., 41, was subsequently arrested. During a search, three tied-off baggies containing suspected narcotics were seized off the suspect’s person. The offender was transported to the Washington Police Department and issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Failure to Appear/Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 8:04 p.m., officers located a wanted person on South Fayette Street near Court Street. The offender, Jason A. Fuller, 44, was arrested without issue and during a search, drug paraphernalia was located. The offender was charged accordingly.