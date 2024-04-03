Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Wright State University, c/o State of Ohio v. Crystal D. Terhune, New Holland, OH, claims amount $2,374.47, for complaint.

ADLP Investments LLS Series 1, Cincinnati, OH v. Terri L. Ruth, 230 N. Bend Ct. NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,593.80, for complaint.

Grace Meadows, LP, 467 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, OH v. Sylvia Leach, 463 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

Monica Hammond, 116 Hawthorne Dr., Washington C.H., OH v. Ronald Williams and all other occupants, 509 Second St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for forcible entry and detainer.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Micheal D. and Amanda C. Garringer, 426 Spring Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,379.44, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Micheal D. and Amanda C. Garringer, 426 Spring Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,964.74, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Brittany Hott, 1140 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,329.44, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Brittany Hott, 1140 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $477.77, for small claims.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Joseph and Vickie Adams, 444 Broadway St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,292.62, for complaint.

Earl M. Mumma, Kettering, OH v. Robinson Auto, LLC, 9 W. High St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $5,504, for small claims.

Mariner Finance, LLC, Grove City, OH v. Cherie L. Nichols, 402 Earl Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,937.76, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, VA v. Joey Duffey, 834 Aspen Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,670.26, for complaint.

CKS Prime Investments LLC, Wall, NJ v. Patricia Pollard, 4071 SR 38 NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,084.96, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Golden, CO v. Heath W. Gazy, 10673 Edgefield Road, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $783.42, for complaint.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV LLC, Chesapeake, VA v. Floyd Reed, 4015 SE Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,567.28, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Anna Conger, 2198 Jenni Ln., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,174.04, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Jack P. Blair Jr., 5181 Robinson Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,075.26, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Brian L. Wilson, 555 Depot Dr. Unit 15, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $10,951.63, for complaint.

Jeffrey Korn, Columbus, OH v. Gregory A. Flerchinger, 1209 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,300, for small claims.

DNF Associates LLC, Getzville, NY v. Cheryl Saxour, New Holland, OH, claims amount $1,579.87, for complaint.