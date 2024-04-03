WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 2

Timothy B. Jones, 41, 2158 Jenni Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., vandalism.

Bradley W. Downs, 52, 5349 US 35 NW, expired registration.

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

April 1

Matthew O. Wyburn, 45, 1002 Golfview Drive, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Asuka Yamaki, 34, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd. #11, speed.

March 31

David W. Sever, 59, 603 Circle Ave., expired registration.

Dana L. Sloan, 43, Hillsboro, expired registration.

Angel D. Mootispaw, 50, 2886 US 22 NW, improper passing.

Jennifer L. Combs, 39, 921 Lakeview Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.