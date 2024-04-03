OneOhio Recovery Foundation now taking grant applications

COLUMBUS, OH – The OneOhio Recovery Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization charged with helping distribute Ohio’s opioid settlement funds to advance substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts, recently opened its first-ever grant application opportunity.

As part of its core mission, the Foundation will allocate as much as $51 million in 2024, in coordination with its regional council partners. Funds can be used by organizations serving Ohioans – including non-profits, for-profits, and government entities – who are on the frontlines of Ohio’s opioid battle.

“A key part of the Foundation’s mission is advancing impactful, evidence-based programming and services that help combat addiction across Ohio, and that is why we have worked so hard to make funds available as quickly as possible. That starts now as we begin accepting applications for grants,” said Alisha Nelson, executive director of OneOhio. “We know we will receive more innovative ideas from committed organizations than there are resources to fund them, but the Foundation is in this for the long haul and has the resources to make a difference. We look forward to the transformative, healing work ahead.”

The Foundation is seeking applicants supporting and engaged in evidence-based, forward-looking strategies for prevention, treatment, recovery support efforts. Projects funded through the 2024 Regional Grant Cycle may span 12, 24, or 36 months.

Applicants may access the OneOhio Grant Portal, as well as other important information, on the Foundation’s Grant Headquarters webpage, OneOhioFoundation.com/Grants.

All applications must be submitted in the OneOhio Grant Portal by Friday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

To learn more about the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, visit OneOhioFoundation.com.