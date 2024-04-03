McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5 McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5 McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5 McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5 McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5 McClain softball beats Lady Lions, 20-5

On a partly to mostly overcast, chilly Wednesday, April 3, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers.

It was the second meeting of the two long-time rivals in three days.

On Monday, April 1, Washington visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield and took on McClain on Daryl Unger Field. Washington won that game, 11-7.

On Wednesday, McClain jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on to post a 20-5 victory.

It was First Responder’s Night at the game and prior to the start, Mike Skaggs, brother of Jeffrey Skaggs and Eric Stegbauer, son of Ralph Stegbauer and an assistant softball coach for McClain, tossed ceremonial pitches in honor of their loved ones. The two men died in an accident at the Staunton Fire Station on Nov. 25, 2023.

Mr. Stegbauer was the Concord-Green Fire Chief and Mr. Skaggs was the Fire Captain.

Gracie Bowers was the winning pitcher for McClain. She pitched seven innings with 13 hits and five runs (all earned). She walked one, struck out six and hit one batter.

Lilly Shaw started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched four innings with 16 hits and 11 runs (8 earned), no walks and one strikeout.

Olivia Haycook pitched three innings for Washington, with seven hits and nine runs (five earned), five walks and one strikeout. She hit one batter.

McClain scored six runs in the top of the fourth and Washington scored what proved to be all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.

McClain scored single runs in the fifth and sixth and posted seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Five players — Lindsey Hutchinson, Olivia Stegbauer, Leah Lovett, Allie Flowers and Harley Peabody — each had three hits for McClain.

Hutchinson hit two doubles and scored three runs; Stegbauer hit a double, drove in two runs and scored three; Lovett hit a double, scored two runs and drove in one; Flowers scored one run and drove in one and Peabody drove in two and scored two runs.

Brieann Cummins, Kenzi Wise and Jacolyn Bolender each had two hits for McClain.

Cummins had two doubles, drove in one and scored three runs; Wise belted two home runs, scored three times and drove in five and Bolender hit a solo home run.

Addison Knisley and June Maddux were the hitting leaders for Washington.

Knisley was 3 for 4 with a double and Maddux was 3 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.

Alizae Ryan and Jordan Mead each had two hits for Washington.

One of Mead’s hits was a double and she scored one run.

Haycook hit a double, drove in two runs and scored one; Mikhaylee Ragland hit a double and scored one run and Adysun Bartruff had one hit, one RBI and scored one run.

Washington (2-3 overall, 1-1 FAC) is scheduled to play at East Clinton Thursday. Then it’s Cherry Hill Primary Night on Friday when the Lady Lions welcome the Oakwood High School Lumberjacks.

McClain (2-3 overall, 1-1 FAC) is scheduled to play at Zane Trace Thursday. The Lady Tigers will host Eastern Friday and play at Paint Valley Saturday.

McClain is scheduled to play at Jackson Monday, April 8 and then host the defending FAC champions Tuesday, April 9.

On Saturday, April 6, Washington will host Wilmington at 11 a.m. The team will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the softball program at Washington High School.

Offensively for Washington: Olivia Haycook, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 2b; Alizae Ryan, 2-4; Addison Knisley, 3-4, 2b; Lilly Shaw, 0-4; Mikhaylee Ragland 1-4, 1 run, 2b; Jordan Mead, 2-4, 1 run, 2b; June Maddux, 3-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp, sb; Adysun Bartruff, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, sb; Evie Wiseman 0-0, 1 bb; Havannah Villalobos Burns 0-4.

Offensively for McClain: Lindsey Hutchinson, 3-6, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Brieann Cummins, 2-6, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Olivia Stegbauer, 3-4, 3 runs, 2 rbi, 2 bb, 2b; Leah Lovett, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 2b, hbp, 2 sb; Kenzi Wise, 2-5, 3 runs, 5 rbi, 1 bb, 2 home runs; Allie Flowers, 3-6, 1 run, 1 rbi; Amaya Ryan, 1-2, 2b; Milla Everetts, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Sarah Easter, 0-2; Jacolyn Bolender, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 home run; Harley Peabody, 3-5, 2 runs, 2 rbi, sb.

RHE

Mc 320 611 7 — 20 23 1

W 000 500 0 — 5 13 4