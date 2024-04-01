Huntington softball beats Miami Trace, 6-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team visited Huntington High School, located south of Chillicothe, for a non-conference game Saturday, March 30.

Huntington won the game, 6-1.

Mackenzie Paugh was the winning pitcher for Huntington. She pitched seven innings with six hits and one earned run with three walks and five strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart started and took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched two innings with three hits and four runs (one earned). She issued one walk.

Gracie Cordell pitched four innings with three hits and two runs (both earned) with two walks and five strikeouts.

Cordell provided the offense for Miami Trace with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. She had two hits in the game.

Huntington scored one run in the first and followed that with three in the second and two additional runs in the sixth.

For Miami Trace, Onesti Evans hit a double and drew a walk; Everhart was 1 for 4; Ella McCarty was 1 for 3 and Carlee Hauck had one hit and walked once.

For Huntington, Allie Baker led the way, going 3 for 4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs score.

Savannah Bushatz had two hits (a pair of doubles) and drove in two and Noah Moore had one hit (a double) for Huntington, who improved to 4-1 with the win. Bushatz was also hit by a pitch twice and stole one base.

Rylee Nolan had one stolen base for Huntington.

Miami Trace is 1-3 and after two scheduled Frontier Athletic Conference games against Jackson (the first at home Monday, April 1 and the second one at Jackson on April 2) the Lady Panthers have Wednesday off and will play at Clinton-Massie Thursday and at Fairfield Friday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Mya Babineau 0-3; Ellie Hoppes 0-1; Kaylee Everhart 1-4; Ella McCarty 1-3; Gracie Cordell 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 home run; Zoey Grooms 0-2, 1 bb; Onesti Evans 1-2, 1 bb, 1 2b; Ryleigh Vincent 0-3; Carlee Hauck, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Delaney Templin 0-3.

RHE

MT 000 001 0 — 1 6 1

H 130 002 x — 6 6 0