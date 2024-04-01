Blue Lion track competes at Rocky Brands Invitational

NELSONVILLE — On Saturday, the Washington Blue Lion varsity track and field team travel to take part in the annual Rocky Brands Invitational at Nelsonville-York High School.

The girls team finished in ninth place out of 12 teams in the large school division, with a team score of 22 points. The boys team was unable to score in any events at the meet, placing them in 14th place out of 14 teams in the large school division.

Individual girls results:

100-meter dash: Aysha Haney, third place, 13.43; Jordyn Gray, ninth place, 13.86.

200-meter dash: Aysha Haney, fifth place, 27.97; Jordyn Gray, 12th place, 28.82.

400-meter dash: Kaylee Scott, 19th place, 1:16.53; Alicia Navarette, 20th place, 1:21.18.

800-meter run: Chinatsu Obayashi, 23rd place, 3:21.32; Addison Weaver, 25th place, 3:41.27.

1600-meter run: Lyndyn Gibbs, 20th place, 7:14.43.

4 x 400-meter relay: Lyndyn Gibbs, Chinatsu Obayashi, Alicia Navarette, and Kaylee Scott; 12th place, 5:15.92.

4 x 800-meter relay: Lyndyn Gibbs, Chinatsu Obayashi, Addison Weaver, and Kaylee Scott; ninth place, 13:10.33.

Pole Vault: Alicia Navarette, seventh place, 8’; Chinatsu Obayashi, 10th place, 7’.

Long Jump: Aysha Haney, champion, 16’ 6.5”.

Discus Throw: Kimber White, 23rd place, 52’7”.

Individual boys results:

100-meter dash: Kiontae Tyree, 19th place, 12.32; Andrew Young, 31st place, 13.51.

400-meter dash: T.J. Ooten, 25th, 59.99; Channing Wightman, 28th, 1:02.21.

800-meter run: Ethan Miteff, 24th, 2:41.44.

1600-meter run: Avery Wightman, 13th, 4:59.66; Wyatt Putney, 24th place, 5:38.88.

3200-meter run: Randon Stolzenburg, 22nd place, 15:26.48.

110-meter hurdles: Gavin Huff, 19th place, 19.62; Caiden Justice, 23rd place, 20.73.

300-meter hurdles: Gavin Huff, 22nd place, 50.38; Caiden Justice, 25th place, 54.59.

4 x 200-meter relay: T.J. Ooten, Kiontae Tyree, Gavin Huff and Caiden Justice; 14th place, 1:47.55.

4 x 400-meter relay: Avery Wightman, Channing Wightman, David Bennett and T.J. Ooten; 12th place, 4:03.77.

4 x 800-meter relay: David Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Avery Wightman and Channing Wightman; 11th place, 9:47.78.

Long Jump: Andrew Young, 21st place, 14’8”.

Shot Put: Garret Creamer, 30th place, 27’3”.

Washington will host Leesburg Fairfield on Tuesday, April 2 in a dual meet with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m.