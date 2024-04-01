Three MT wrestlers place at Ohway State tournament

This trio of Miami Trace Middle School student-athletes recently placed at the Ohway State tournament. (l-r); Megan Elliott, eighth place; Halleigh McGraw, second place and Sadie Williamson placed sixth. Courtesy photos The official raises the arm of Miami Trace’s Megan Elliott after she won a match at the Ohway State tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024. Miami Trace’s Sadie Williamson, at right, faces an opponent in the Ohway State tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024.

MARION — On Saturday, March 16, three Miami Trace Middle School girls traveled to compete in the Ohway State wrestling tournament.

The event was held at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Marion, Ohio.

This is the first year for Miami Trace to have a girls team. All three girls placed.

Megan Elliot placed eighth in the 124-pound bracket. Megan was the first Miami Trace girl in school history to secure a win at the state tournament.

Sadie Williamson placed 6th in the 144-pound bracket and Halleigh McGraw placed 2nd in the 190-pound bracket.