The Easter season commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, although the word Easter actually has nothing to do with Christianity. Jesus had been crucified on Friday and rose from the dead on the following Sunday.

According to christianity.org, the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of our Christian faith. Because Jesus was raised from the dead on Sunday, the early Christians soon adopted Sunday as the day of the week set apart to gather and worship our creator.

We celebrate the Friday before Easter as good Friday when Jesus was crucified.

In Luke 23 the bible tells us that Jesus was crucified between two convicted criminals. The authorities had calculated and determined to deliberately humiliate Jesus to the people that were looking on so they would identify him with criminals. But something else happened in Luke 23: 39-43. (AMPC)

One of the criminals who was suspended kept up a railing at Him, saying, Are You not the Christ (the Messiah)? Rescue Yourself and us [from death]!

But the other one reproved him, saying, Do you not even fear God, seeing you yourself are under the same sentence of condemnation and suffering the same penalty?

And we indeed suffer it justly, receiving the due reward of our actions; but this Man has done nothing out of the way [nothing strange or eccentric or perverse or unreasonable].

Then he said to Jesus, Lord, remember me when You come in Your kingly glory!

And He answered him, Truly I tell you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.

As we celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; remember the love, compassion, and generosity of our Heavenly Father who gave His only Son the whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.

Good Friday is March 29 and we will celebrate it at the First Church of God on Harrison Street at 7 p.m. We will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Sunday at the Gathering Place Church with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and experience a dynamic recreation of the death, burial, and resurrection of the son of God at 10:30 a.m. (Due to the graphic nature of this recreation, we will have child care for children up to and including third grade at the parents’ discretion).