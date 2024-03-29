Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch