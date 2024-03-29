Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch