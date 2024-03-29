A versatile recipe for leftover ham

Hello!

Wondering what to do with leftover ham? I have a recipe for that!

I always have some leftover ham after the holiday, so one of the ways I put it to good use is in this recipe.

This week’s recipe says that it’s for brunch. I have made it for breakfast, and lunch and supper. It’s whenever you want to serve it. I like the fresh taste of this and it’s a good protein dish.

It also calls for Italian bread cut in cubes, but you can also use what ever bread you want. It just needs to be a thicker style bread. If you use regular bread, I would add about a teaspoon of Italian seasoning in with the eggs when you whisk them.

This recipe also turns out colorful and just pretty, not to mention the delicious taste it has.

What makes it so appealing to me is that you can make it the night before and if you want it for breakfast just pop it in the oven. It does take about an hour to bake, but when it’s first thing in the morning you can enjoy that cup of coffee or two, catch up on the news and enjoy that delicious smell coming from the kitchen.

Confetti Egg Strata

8 ounces Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes.

8 ounces ham, cut into ½ cubes (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced.

1 cup red or green bell pepper, chopped.

½ cup green onions with tops, sliced

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

10 eggs lightly beaten.

3 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Cut bread into 1-inch cubes.

Cut ham into ½ cubes.

Slice mushrooms.

Coarsely chop bell pepper.

Slice green onions.

Lightly spray 13×11 baking dish

Layer half each of the bread, cheese, ham, mushrooms, bell pepper and onions.

Repeat Layers

Lightly beat eggs with whisk. Whisk in milk and seasoning until well blended. Slowly pour egg mixture evenly over layered ingredients. Cover with aluminum foil, refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Remove foil.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake 55-60 minutes or until strata is set and top is golden brown.

Enjoy!