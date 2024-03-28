Morrow honored for a ‘lifetime of service’

David Morrow received a proclamation for his more than 50 year contributions to the community from city manager Joe Denen and city council. Pictured are (left to right): Shirley Morrow and David Morrow, and Denen with council members present. Gail Allen | R-H photos Dr. John Nestor spoke on behalf of his friendship and the leadership he received from David Morrow in the early days of the Life Squad.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — After the regular opening of the Washington C.H. City Council meeting Wednesday, a proclamation was read by City Manager Joe Denen to honor an outstanding, valuable community member, David C. Morrow.

Morrow was honored for his over 50 years of personal commitment and advancement of the people of Washington Court House and Fayette County.

Morrow is a member of the Washington Court House Rotary Club, past master of the Jeffersonville Lodge #468 F&AM of Ohio, past president of the Fayette County Board of Health, former member of the Fayette County Board of Emergency Medical Services, former member of the Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Court House and Fayette County, former member of the board of directors of Southern State Community College Foundation, a founding father of the Fayette County Life Squad – now known as Fayette County EMS District, Eagle Scout and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America, and a long-time member of WCH Grace Methodist Church, with participation in numerous other civic initiatives.

Morrow graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and became a licensed funeral director and embalmer, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather, Samuel Morrow, founded the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville in 1901.

This tradition of a funeral home in Jeffersonville will continue in the near future due to the recent sale of the Morrow Funeral Home location on Main Street in Jeffersonville.

In 1981, Morrow purchased the Parrett Funeral Home at 415 E. Court St. in the City of Washington, after the death of Robert C. Parrett, and continued his mission to provide care and compassion to grieving families, according to the proclamation.

The proclamation stated that the “people of the City of Washington Court House desire to recognize the service of Mr. David Morrow and express gratitude for his lifetime of service to the families, communities and civic organizations of Fayette County … and his valued commitment to our community.”

Dr. John Nestor spoke on behalf of Morrow, saying that he was a great mentor and educator during Nestor’s time with the Life Squad and his time as Life Squad board president in 1989-1990. Nestor recalled a couple stories of education, fun and leadership during his special time with Morrow in the early years, showing his admiration for the dedication Morrow showed to his career.

As a current member and representative of the Fayette County EMS, Jeffrey Warner was in attendance to support the recognition of Morrow and said that “Morrow was a great leader and had a wonderful commitment to families in his care.” Warner commended Morrow’s family for the support they gave him through those busy career years, because no matter what family time was scheduled, Morrow would or could be called away in one capacity or another, squad or funeral home duties, and the family understood his commitment to people.

In other business:

During the public input time at the council meeting, Lissa Brubaker, of Main Street, expressed her displeasure for the speeding traffic and the uncontrolled intersection of Temple and Main streets, which have caused confusion, collisions and traffic hazards. She would like to see a four-way stop or traffic light be added to that hazardous intersection, she said.

Brandon Call, of Main Street, then spoke about the same troubling intersection and the speeding Temple Street traffic flow causing problems crossing at the corners and safety for children. He would also like to see a traffic light at that intersection for more safety.

The following ordinances were placed on second reading:

*Two ordinances accepting annexation requested by owners of two properties and the establishing original zoning districts into the Washington School District.

*Abatements of the following properties as a public nuisance:

310 Cherry St., 716 Broadway St., 228 Hickory St., 1011 Orvilla Ave., 233 Henkle St., 410 Delaware St., 314 Fountain Ave., 1022 Rawling St., 516 Lewis St., 901 Sycamore St., 708 S. Main St., 707 Broadway St., 525 Delaware St., and 619 Broadway St. These ordinances were all to abate the public nuisance and collect the costs of abatement from the property owners thereafter.

*An ordinance was put on second reading to authorize finance director Ron Sockman to create an account for funds to receive grant money or donations for playground equipment in the city.

*Resolutions were placed on second reading and adopted to authorize the city manager to award a contract to Fillmore Construction for the 2024 street paving and alley project program; to award a contract to Gibson Lime Services for the 2024 water treatment plant lime sludge removal for a three-year term; to award a contract to Gibson Lime Services for the 2024 wastewater treatment plant cake sludge removal for a three-year term; and to award a contract to Gibson Lime Services for the 2024 wastewater treatment plan liquid sludge removal for a three-year term.

Denen will be meeting with superintendents of both school districts regarding the property annexation ordinances that were before council.

In the financial report, Sockman said the “state of cash and investments of the city are good.” It was stated that both the City of Washington and Jefferson Township will reap the financial benefits from the new Honda plant being built in the county.

In the council comment time, council member Stephen Shiltz said, “it was a good thing to honor Morrow since it is hard to find someone like that, so dedicated, and a great job by Dr. Nestor who described where it all started many years ago.”

Council member Caleb Johnson said they should call for a traffic study at the Temple and Main street intersection due to the hazards that were described.

Prior to the council meeting, the finance and personnel committee held its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sockman said that the finances of the city were good.

It was noted that the police department has an ongoing recruitment program to get new hires and lateral transfers accomplished. The city has contacted the Civil Service Commission regarding changing the age limit on recruits and transfers to 45 years of age maximum and 48 years of age for lateral transfers.

The idea of changing the alley by the police department to a one-way access was briefly mentioned due to the traffic pattern.

There will be disciplinary training services given to supervisors in the service department, and one disciplinary issue dealt with concerning the continued absence of an employee.

The issue of two of the tornado sirens not functioning properly was addressed and will be dealt with soon.

There will be a cleanup effort around the city for tire disposal on properties, which is a hazard or nuisance, and the homeowner will be charged accordingly since the cost is $11 per tire for disposal.

Lastly, Denen mentioned that the tax office will be getting busy since tax time is at hand and city income taxes will be due. The city offers the service, if needed, for citizens to bring in their information and get help filing the city tax form at the tax office on Main Street.