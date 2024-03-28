Logos ‘spring break’ set for April 5, 6

The promotion is underway, the Holiday Inn Express has been alerted, the meals are planned, the t-shirts have been designed and shipped, the special gifts have been ordered, the band is rehearsing, the keynote speaker is preparing, and the stage is set for Logos Spring Break 2024!

The event will take place at The Gathering Place, 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H., on April 5 and 6. On Friday, doors open at 6 p.m. with free concessions available. The first session starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a free continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m., with the second session starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The third and final session will begin at 1:30 p.m.

It is time for a girls’ weekend out that will add value to your life. Preparation, prayer, and fasting have preceded this event and your life can be changed if you allow it to happen.

The Gathering Place Worship Band will open each session and we will worship in freedom. God comes in and sits down among the praises of His people and that will happen.

Our keynote speaker hails from Fayetteville, North Carolina where she and her husband pastor the Fayetteville Community church. Pastor Wesley and Teresa Pritchard have been in ministry all of their adult lives and I believe Teresa has a word from the Lord for whoever chooses to attend our Logos Spring Break event.

She will be speaking in three different sessions and the title of her message is “Plots, Pearls, and Pottery.”

Session 1:

“Plots”

Plot of our story

Plot of land as in our territory

Plot of the enemy

Session 2:

“Pearls”

Grit and grace

The process of a pearl

Session 3:

“Pottery”

Japanese art of repairing pottery

There is beauty in brokenness

This is a non-threatening environment where you will feel a sense of belonging. We will eat a lot, laugh a lot, cry a lot, talk a lot, and be vulnerable. When it is all said and done, we will be stronger spiritually.