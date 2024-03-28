Miami Trace baseball run-rules Col. Briggs, 15-2

COLUMBUS — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team scored a lot of runs on just a few hits Thursday, March 28, in a 15-2 rout of the Columbus Briggs Bruins on a sunny afternoon in Ohio’s capital city.

Four pitchers combined to work five innings for Miami Trace, with Briggs managing two hits and one unearned run.

Gaige Stuckey started and pitched two innings for the Panthers. He pitched two scoreless innings for the win. He walked two and struck out four.

Konnor May, Trenton Huffman and Keenan Moore each pitched one inning for the Panthers.

May issued one walk and struck out three, Huffman struck out two and Moore allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.

Briggs’ pitchers over five innings combined to walk 12 Miami Trace batters and strike out four. Five Panther batters were hit by pitches.

The Panthers had five hits and 10 of the 15 runs were earned.

Cam Morton was 1 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI for the Panthers.

Cooper Enochs had a double, driving in two runs and scoring one.

Austin Boedeker had one hit and drove in one run; Stuckey was 1 for 1 with one run and two RBI and Brady Armstrong was 1 for 2 with one run and one RBI.

Miami Trace scored seven runs in the first, five in the second and three in the third.

Miami Trace (2-1) begins Frontier Athletic Conference play with a home game against Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 1-1, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, hbp, 1 sb; Konnor May, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Brody McBee, 0-1, 1 run, hbp, 1 sb; Keenan Moore, 0-1, 2 rbi, 1 bb, hbp; Brady Armstrong, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Evan Colegrove, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run, 1 sb; Trenton Huffman 0-1, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Ben Mathews 0-3, 1 run; Cooper Enochs, 1-1, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-0, 1 bb, 2 runs, hbp; Jameson Hyer, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Cam Morton, 1-4, 2 runs, 4 rbi; Justin Robinson, 0-0, 1 bb, 2 runs, hbp; Gage Henry, 0-2; Austin Boedeker, 1-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Cade Whitaker, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 run.

RHE

MT 753 00x x — 15 5 1

B 000 02x x — 2 2 2