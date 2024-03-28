The Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the squad from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on a sunny, milder Thursday, March 28.
Washington won the match, four courts to one, improving to 2-0 in the FAC.
At first singles, Jackson’s Landon Smith beat Blake Bagheri, 6-1, 6-0.
At second singles, Washington’s Mason Mullins defeated Garrett Carper, 6-0, 6-2.
Jackson defaulted at third singles.
At first doubles, Washington’s Nathan Upthegrove and Jon Rader beat Dom Lane and Hayden Jarvis, 6-1, 6-1.
Landon Miller and Nick Walker beat Jackson’s Lucas Buchaman and Clayton Jordan, 6-1, 6-2.
The Blue Lions will host defending FAC champions Chillicothe Thursday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m.