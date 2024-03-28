Washington’s Blake Bagheri makes a backhand slice at the net during a first singles match against Landon Smith of Jackson Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the squad from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on a sunny, milder Thursday, March 28.

Washington won the match, four courts to one, improving to 2-0 in the FAC.

At first singles, Jackson’s Landon Smith beat Blake Bagheri, 6-1, 6-0.

At second singles, Washington’s Mason Mullins defeated Garrett Carper, 6-0, 6-2.

Jackson defaulted at third singles.

At first doubles, Washington’s Nathan Upthegrove and Jon Rader beat Dom Lane and Hayden Jarvis, 6-1, 6-1.

Landon Miller and Nick Walker beat Jackson’s Lucas Buchaman and Clayton Jordan, 6-1, 6-2.

The Blue Lions will host defending FAC champions Chillicothe Thursday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m.