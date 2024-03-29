Armstrong retires from FCPH

Sandy Armstrong, left, has retired from Fayette County Public Health after a nearly-23 year career. Heidi Phipps will assume her duties as registrar as of April 1. Armstrong was originally promoted to registrar upon the retirement of another member of the Phipps family, June Phipps, Heidi’s mother-in-law. Submitted photos Many former employees of Fayette County Public Health returned to wish Sandy Armstrong a happy retirement.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — There will soon be a “changing of the guard” at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) with the retirement of Sandy Armstrong, FCPH registrar, as Heidi Phipps assumes her responsibilities. Armstrong finished her nearly 23-year career at the health department at the end of March.

Armstrong commented that her favorite thing about working at FCPH is the people — both the employees and the people who come in. She has enjoyed being able to help adoptive families and getting to hear their stories as they make it official with a new birth certificate. Another highlight of her position has been helping people with genealogy research.

Armstrong was promoted to registrar upon the retirement of another member of the Phipps family, June. Heidi is June’s daughter-in-law and has worked as the clerk for Reproductive Health & Wellness (formerly Family Planning) for 18-and-a-half years.

“Sandy has been a great registrar, co-worker, teacher, and friend,” said Phipps, “she will be missed.” Phipps will assume her duties as registrar as of April 1.

