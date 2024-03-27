Yeazel, Miller combine for one-hitter; Blue Lions beat Fairfield Union, 4-3

LANCASTER — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team visited Fairfield Union High School Wednesday, March 27 for a non-conference game against the Falcons.

The teams played last year in the Division II Sectional finals with the Blue Lions winning, 4-1 on their way to a State Final Four appearance.

Wednesday, Washington improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-3 victory.

“It was a hard-fought win over a good team in cold, blustery conditions,” Washington head coach Brian Yeazel said. “(I’m) proud of the guys’ grit they showed tonight.”

Washington had a combined one-hitter from Bryce Yeazel and Will Miller.

Yeazel started and pitched six innings with no hits, two unearned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts for the win.

Miller pitched one inning with one hit, one run (earned) and three strikeouts to notch the save.

Micah Hartman threw a complete game for the Falcons, with seven hits, four runs (all earned), one walk and four strikeouts.

Washington scored three runs in the first and what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third inning.

Fairfield Union scored single runs in the first, second and seventh innings.

For Washington, Sam Lotz and Evan Lynch led the hitting, each with two. Both players went 2 for 3.

Lotz hit a double, scored one run and drove in one.

Lynch scored one run and had one stolen base.

Miller was 1 for 3 with two RBI; John Wall went 1 for 4 and Aden Osborne was 1 for 3 with a walk and one run scored. Yeazel scored one run for the Blue Lions.

Alex Burke had the lone hit for the Falcons.

In other area high school games Wednesday, March 27, Zane Trace tripped up Logan Elm, 7-4, Lynchburg-Clay trounced East Clinton, 10-0, Waverly defeated South Webster, 7-2 and the Cavaliers of Chillicothe shut out Adena, 4-0.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 1-4; Aden Osborne, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Bryce Yeazel, 0-3, 1 run; Sam Lotz, 2-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Evan Lynch, 2-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Will Miller, 1-3, 2 rbi; Cooper Robertson, 0-2, hbp; Gavin Coffman, 0-2, hbp; Bryson Heath, 0-3.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to play at Fairfield against the Lions Friday at 5 p.m. and at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday at 6 p.m. against Circleville.

RHE

W 301 000 0 — 4 7 2

FU 110 000 1 — 3 1 0