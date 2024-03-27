Lady Lion softball at Vinton County postponed

The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team’s game scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at Vinton County, was postponed due to the VCHS field being unplayable, according to a message the Record-Herald received from Washington head coach Trevor Patton.

Coach Patton also said that Thursday’s game, scheduled for home against Madison Plains, has been postponed.

That makes three postponed games this week for Washington’s varsity softball team. Make-up dates for these games are to be determined.

The Lady Lions (1-2 overall) are scheduled to play at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against McClain Monday and then host McClain on Tuesday, April 2 in Frontier Athletic Conference action.

In other area softball games Wednesday, March 27, Cedarville beat Miami Trace, 11-5; Sheridan shut out Circleville, 4-0; Whiteoak defeated McClain, 8-5; Huntington knocked off Chillicothe, 8-5 and Lancaster blanked Unioto, 4-0.