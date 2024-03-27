Blue Lion tennis opens ‘24 season with 3-2 win at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — In a match originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team began the 2024 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Hillsboro against the Indians Wednesday, March 27.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

The Blue Lions won the three singles courts.

Blake Bagheri won at first singles over Michael Koogler, 6-2, 6-2.

At second singles, Mason Mullins shut out Steve Rogers, 6-0, 6-0.

Nathan Upthegrove won on the third singles court, 6-0, 6-1 over Madisyn Hollen.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Nick Walker fell to Ryan Fender and Owen Florea, 1-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Brad Hunt and Will White lost to Curtis Pegram and Jay Reno, 2-6, 1-6.

In exhibition matches, Washington’s Logan Miller and Landon Miller played doubles against Gavin Brown and Liam Horick and won that match, 6-0, 3-1.

In a singles match, J.D. Liston lost to Braxton Jenkins, 1-6.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to host FAC opponent Jackson Thursday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. Washington will be hosting matches on their new courts at the high school.