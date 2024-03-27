Morton, Lawhorn throw combined shut out against Circleville; MT wins, 12-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played the first of what are six scheduled games at the VA Stadium here Wednesday, March 27 when they took on the Tigers from Circleville High School.

Miami Trace won the game 12-0 in six innings.

Cam Morton threw a one-hitter over five innings for the win. He walked five and struck out four.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched one inning with no runs, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

T. Foster started and took the loss for the Tigers. He pitched 1.1 innings with seven hits, five runs (all earned), two walks and two strikeouts.

Z. Bell threw four innings with three hits, seven runs (three earned), six walks and three strikeouts.

Rounding out the pitching for Circleville, B. Brisker threw two-thirds of an inning with no hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout.

Miami Trace had 10 hits in the game, with Gaige Stuckey going 3 for 3 and scoring three runs.

Brady Armstrong went 2 for 4 for the Panthers, driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice.

Austin Boedeker went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored; Justin Robinson was 1 for 4 with one RBI, his hit was a double; Cooper Enochs was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Brody McBee was 1 for 4 with two runs knocked in and two runs scored; Evan Colegrove was 1 for 2 and Keenan Moore walked and scored.

Getting one hit each for the Tigers were T. Smith, D. Thornsley and B. Brisker.

Miami Trace played error-free, defensively, while Circleville committed three errors.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 3-3, 3 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Brody McBee, 1-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 sb, 1 bb; Brady Armstrong, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Evan Colegrove, 1-2, 1 bb, hbp; Jameson Hyer, 0-3, hbp; Cooper Enochs, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sb; Konnor May, 0-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Keenan Moore, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run; Justin Robinson, 1-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Austin Boedeker, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 sb, 1 bb; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-1.

Miami Trace (1-1) is scheduled to play at Columbus Briggs Thursday and at Fairfield Friday. The Columbus Briggs game has a starting time of 4:30 p.m., while the game at Fairfield High School near Leesburg is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 232 014 x — 12 10 0

C 000 000 x — 0 3 3