Miami Trace falls in home-opener to Cedarville, 11-5

Miami Trace’s Ellie Hoppes watches a hit drop onto the outfield grass during a non-conference game with Cedarville Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. The hit drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Miami Trace High School’s varsity softball team held its home-opener for the 2024 season on a chilly late March Wednesday, the 27th.

It was a good start for the Lady Panthers, scoring four runs in the first and putting one more run on the board in the third to take a 5-0 lead.

However, Cedarville rallied back with seven runs in the fifth and two each in the sixth and seventh to earn the 11-5 victory.

Graci Cordell started for Miami Trace and pitched four scoreless innings. She allowed two hits, issued just one walk and struck out seven.

Faith Bills took the loss in relief. She pitched one-third of an inning with three hits and six runs (all earned) with three walks and one strikeout.

Kaylee Everhart pitched the final 2.2 innings with five hits and five runs (one earned), one walk and one strikeout.

Joscelyn Evans worked seven innings for the win for the Indians. She allowed 10 hits and five runs (all earned) with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Ryleigh Vincent and Everhart each had three hits to pace the Lady Panthers’ offense. Vincent hit a double, drove in one run and scored one.

Everhart scored one run.

Ella McCarty went 1 for 3 and scored one run, Cordell went 1 for 4 with a double, one run scored and two RBI, Zoey Grooms was 1 for 4 with a double and one run driven in and Ellie Hoppes was 1 for 4 with one RBI.

For Cedarville, Ayden Rodgers and Ryleigh Burnett each had two hits. One of Burnett’s hits was a triple. She scored twice and drove in one run.

Rodgers scored one run and had one RBI.

Chloe Miller, Lydia Betts, Katelyn Reed, Elizabeth Caraway, Brooke Atkins and Adyson Rodgers each had one hit for Cedarville. Atkins’ hit was a double. She drove in one and scored two runs.

Miller had one RBI and scored two runs; Betts scored one run and had three RBI; Evans walked, scored one and drove in one run.

Cedarville was error-free and left six on base.

Miami Trace had two errors and stranded eight on the bases.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Mya Babineau 0-1, 2 bb, 1 run, 2 sb; Zoe Wilson, 0-1; Kaylee Everhart, 3-4, 1 run, 3 sb; Ella McCarty, 1-3, 1 run; Delaney Templin, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 sb; Graci Cordell, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Zoey Grooms, 1-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Ryleigh Vincent, 3-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 2 sb; Ellie Hoppes 1-4, 1 rbi; Onesti Evans 0-2; Macy Mahorney 0-1; Carlee Hauck, 0-2, 1 bb. LOB: 8.

Miami Trace (0-2) is scheduled to host Zane Trace Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 000 072 2 — 11 10 0

MT 401 000 0 — 5 10 2