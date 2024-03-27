SSCC registration is underway for summer & fall semesters

Registration for SSCC’s summer and fall semesters is underway. Submitted photo

Southern State Community College’s summer semester begins May 20 and the fall semester begins Aug. 26 — registration is currently underway.

According to a news release, Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the summer and/or fall semester schedule that Southern State will be offering, visit: https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.