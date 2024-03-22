Gymnasts honored at banquet

Seniors (l-r); Caroline Watts, Unioto; Bayley Carr, Miami Trace; Maryn Mustain, Washington and Claire Robinson, Adena. Courtesy photos Tori Johnson earned best overall vault and floor exercise percentage scores. Claire Robinson, left, received best overall balance beam percentage and Bayley Carr, right, received best overall uneven bars percentage. Members of the 2023-24 gymnastics team being honored at their banquet.

The Miami Trace High School gymnastics team (with student-athletes from Washington, Adena and Unioto High Schools) recently held their end of season banquet.

Special event awards, as well as scholar athlete and varsity letters were awarded to the members of the team.

Freshmen Rhiley Keaton, Abby McMahon, Caroline Watts and Caitlyn Hayes along with sophomore, Ava Crank received their first-year varsity awards.

Tori Johnson earned her second-year award. Zandra West and Kyana Sponseller received third-year varsity awards. The four-year senior award was presented to Claire Robinson, Maryn Mustain and Bayley Carr.

Academic All-Ohio (3.7 or higher grade point average all four years) was presented to Claire Robinson at the District meet.

Scholarship athletes Claire Robinson, Maryn Mustain, Caitlyn Hayes, Caroline Watts, Rhiley Keaton, Abby McMahon, Tori Johnson, Ava Crank were recognized.

Special event awards were presented to those with the best overall score percentage: Tori Johnson, vault and floor exercise; Bayley Carr, uneven bars and Claire Robinson, balance beam.