Jackson Keaton acknowledged by Marine Corps

Washington Blue Lion student-athlete Jackson Keaton, above, center, was, on Monday, March 18, 2024, accorded the Semper Fi Award from the United State Marines, represented, at left, by Staff Sergeant Rees. Also pictured is Jackson’s father, assistant Blue Lion football coach Todd Keaton. Courtesy photos A close-up of the award presented to Jackson Keaton on March 18, 2024. Washington’s Hunter Massie carries weight during the workout with the Marines Monday, March 18, 2024. Tharon McCracken executes a chin-up as teammates (l-r); Trevor Copas, Nathan Beal and Jackson Keaton and two Marines observe his efforts Monday, March 18, 2024.

The Blue Lion QB Club recently signed all the coaches to attend unlimited Glazier football clinics.

After the coaches registered to attend the clinic held in Cincinnati, they received an email from Glazier who partners with the U.S. Marine Corp, asking if the Blue Lions had any student-athletes that they felt demonstrated the Marine Corp values of honor, courage, and commitment — one who has invested himself during the off-season to not only make himself better but to make the Blue Lion football program a success.

There were several who were considered, but Jackson Keaton stood out as the choice.

Staff Sergeant Rees, United States Marines, reached out to assistant coach Todd Keaton to inform him that Jackson was selected to receive the Semper Fi Award.

A date for the award presentation was set and the Marines offered to put the Blue Lion student-athletes not involved in a spring sport through a brief workout.

On a very cold Monday, March 18, several Marines worked with several student-athletes in weight-lifting and doing chin-ups on the wind-swept football practice field.

Head coach David Everson has arranged for the Marines to come back at a later date this year to put the varsity football team though a more intense workout.

At the end of the cold workout, Jackson was surprised when Sergeant Rees presented him with the award. Jackson was a team captain last year and will be playing as a guard on the offensive line for the Blue Lions this year.

The award read, in part…”Jackson Keaton exemplifies excellence through his unwavering dedication and commitment to his team…consistently (demonstrating) outstanding leadership both on and off the field.

“Jackson exemplifies the values of growth, resilience, integrity and tenacity — the core values of the Washington Blue Lions football team. His relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering commitment to the team’s core values make him a true leader and role model.

“Thank you for embodying the values of the Marine Corps and for making a positive impact on (your) school community.”