A dessert perfect for Easter

Hello!

Easter is right around the corner, but I’ve been thinking about Easter dinner for weeks now.

I’m a very traditional person. I love tradition in many ways. Like traditional foods and just ways that have been handed down generation to generation. I guess you could be safe in saying I’m just steeped in tradition.

So of course, for a wonderful Easter dessert it just has to be carrot cake.

I have tried many recipes for carrot cake over the years, but I keep going back to this one. In my opinion it’s just the best. It’s moist and has the best flavor.

I found this recipe in an old cookbook that I bought in 1978. The fire department in Kingston, Ohio was selling them. Some of the locals sent in their favorite recipes and they put them all in a book. It has been one of my favorite go to books for so many years. These are all recipes used by some of the best cooks around. Every recipe I have tried from this book had been a hit.

This cake didn’t come with an icing recipe. I always used a cream cheese icing recipe with it. This cake is a big cake so the best thing to do is double the icing recipe.

I have always made round layers on this one, it seems to make a spectacular looking cake for the table. The recipe says you can use an angel food cake pan. You would just have to adjust your baking time on it. You can also use a 11×13 pan also, but you wouldn’t be able to put the icing between the layers, unless you use two pans of the same size.

However you choose to bake and display your cake, you will find out that this one is a keeper. Also, it’s wonderful at anytime during the year.

Carrot Cake

2 cups flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 cups sugar

3 cups of carrots (grated)

1 ½ sup salad oil

4 whole eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

Instructions:

Sift all the dry ingredients, except sugar together in another large bowl. Beat eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla until creamy, slowly mix in dry ingredients until smooth: then add carrots. Pour into an angel food cake pan or 2 (8 inch) cake pans (make sure they are greased and lightly floured). Larger pan, bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes. Smaller pans 30 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cool completely and add cream cheese icing. Refrigerate.

Enjoy!