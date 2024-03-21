What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Magazine baskets created by Washington High School Arts and Crafts Class on display in the Carnegie Public Library adult department. Submitted photo

Weekly children’s programming includes storytime, STEM activities, Homeschool Day, crafts, and more, but Carnegie Public Library is for grown-ups, too! The first three Saturdays of each month beginning at 11 a.m., adults can participate in Crafternoon, Crochet for Adults, and coming in April, Bring Your Own Book Club! Each of these programs provide a fun, low stress activity for adults to participate in.

Looking for a creative way to spend your afternoon? On the first Saturday of each month, bring your current project and supplies, and use our space at Crafternoon. Share your creative interests with other, like-minded crafters. Some supplies, including our sewing machine, hot glue guns, and Cricut will be available to use.

On the second Saturday of each month, is our newest program, Bring Your Own Book (B.Y.O.B.) Club! This is a book club with a twist, readers are invited to discuss books, old and new, and share recommendations. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at B.Y.O.B. you pick the titles you want to read. The first B.Y.O.B Club is Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

On the third Saturday of each month is Crochet for Adults! Spend the afternoon teaching or learning new patterns and techniques. Bring a project and connect with other crocheting enthusiasts. All skill levels are welcome!

Adults can also participate in the Genre Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Challenge yourself to read beyond what you can imagine! Stretch your reading skills and explore new genres, or specific types of books. Expanding what you read can strengthen your reading comprehension and spark your imagination! https://cplwcho.beanstack.org Log your reading to earn badges and be entered into prize drawings.

To finish out the month, the Ohio State University Fayette County Extension Office will present Budgeting Basics for Everyone on Tuesday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Learn simple and effective budgeting techniques, how to track your income and expenses, tips for saving money (painlessly!), strategies to pay off debt faster, creating a realistic and achievable budget. Don’t miss this chance to gain control of your finances and build a brighter financial future! Bonus: Free budgeting tools and resources are provided! Contact the library at 740-335-2540 to register for this event.

On display in the Adult Department are magazine baskets created by Washington High School Arts and Crafts Class. Stop in Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to appreciate the artistry of these talented students.

Calling all gardening and houseplant enthusiasts! Bring any seed packets that you have to swap, including opened and half-used packets, older packets, and gathered or loose seeds. Label seeds as best you can (common or scientific name, sun/shade, water, size, etc.) to share, swap, or donate at our Seed Swap all month long.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.