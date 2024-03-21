Southern Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference coming soon

Annie’s Project, a national program to educate and empower women in agriculture, is celebrating 20 years since its founding.

Annie was a woman who grew up in a small town in northern Illinois. Her goal was to marry a farmer and she did. Annie spent her lifetime learning how to be an involved business partner with her farm husband. Together, they did great things, but it wasn’t easy.

Annie’s Project was created to take her experiences and share them with farm women living and working in a complex business. In Ohio, there have been numerous programs offered during the last 18 years, celebrating the role that women play in agriculture.

The 2024 Southern Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference is another Ohio State University program aimed at celebrating womens’ role in the agricultural community and to help build knowledge and capacity within the farm family. The program will be held April 4 at Bell Manor in Chillicothe, going from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Speakers will address a variety of topics, including improving family communication, estate planning, selling home based products, safety on the farm, and firsthand advise from women involved in agricultural careers. There will be a catered lunch and wine tasting of some of Ohio’s best wines.

Registration is required by going to https://go.osu.edu/womeninagconf and the program flyer can be found at https://ross.osu.edu/news/southern-ohio-women-agriculture-conference.

If you have questions, contact Chris Bruynis or Ryan Slaughter, OSU Extension, Ross County at 740-702-3200. Please join us for a day of fun, relaxation, and learning at this beautiful retreat and event center located in the countryside south of Chillicothe.

Chris Bruynis the associate professor and agriculture & natural resources educator for OSU Extension, Ross County.