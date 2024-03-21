Lady Mambas 2nd at Beavercreek tournament

The Lady Mambas are pictured after the tournament in Beavercreek. (l-r); Jayla Haithcock, Whiteoak; Karis Hudson, Paint Valley; Jayden Hatfield, Washington C.H.; Libby Webster, Whiteoak; Lyrric Hanson, Manchester, Ohio; Jayona Kibler, Wilmington, Ohio; La’Niah Smith, Dayton; Hayden Rideout, Manchester, Ohio; Maddie Easter, Manchester, Ohio; Mckenize West, Greenfield; Aurora Stringfield, Dayton and head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr. Courtesy photo

The Lady Mambas recently took second place in the 2024 Beavercreek March Madness Tournament held at Bales Arena in Beavercreek, Ohio.

The Lady Mambas battled hard in their first tournament of the season finishing 3-1 on the weekend. The 13U Lady Mambas placed second out of eight teams.

The Lady Mambas defeated the Ohio Stars, 40-15, the Ohio Premier, 46-14 and the Drew Mitchell Elite, 35-23 before falling to the Kentucky Storm Elite in the championship game, 46-38.

“Jayden Hatfield she is our very talented point guard from Washington Court House,” head coach Derrick Haithcock said. “A seventh grader, this is Jayden’s third year playing for my Lady Mamba AAU Select team and she is our starting point guard. Last summer we won 12U Nationals in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The coaches and players want to say they appreciate everyone locally for their support: the girls are from Hillsboro, Dayton, Washington Court House, Whiteoak, Greenfield, Manchester and Paint Valley.