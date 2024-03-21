Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Feb. 10 – 13023 Old US Rt. 35 NW

Received Station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for Jefferson TWP FD on an overturned forklift leaking propane. FD found the forklift upright, on all four (4) wheels, facing South and down an embankment of the East bound lane of travel at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area and control traffic. FD found a 100lb. propane cylinder laying in the ditch and detached from the forklift actively leaking. FD shut-off the valve to stop the leak. FD checked the unit for safety and turned control of the incident scene over to officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Feb. 10 – 2491 Snow Hill Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting the activation of a carbon-monoxide alarm, also requesting a gas check. FD investigation did not detect the presence of carbon-monoxide inside the residence, nor did it detect any gas leak(s). FD determined the alarm sequence of the unit indicated it was at the end of its’ life cycle and advised the occupant to replace the unit.

Feb. 8 – 812 Delaware St. Apt. 20

FD responded to a smoke alarm activation. On arrival, FD checked the apartment and found the alarm was caused by smoking in the apartment.

Feb. 8 – 1810 Victoria St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing and building staff reset the alarm prior to FD arrival. Firefighters checked the building, and the alarm was caused by steam from a shower. Firefighters informed building staff not to reset the fire alarm before FD arrival. Firefighters cleared the scene.

Feb. 8 – US Hwy 22 E

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, there were two vehicles involved with airbag deployment, all occupants were put of the vehicles. FD checked the vehicles for hazards and remained on scene until released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 9 – 1357 Dennis St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing. FD checked the exterior of the building, and no problems were found. FD remained on scene until the keyholder arrived and advised FD that there was no problem. FD cleared the scene.

Feb. 8 – 2885 Lewis Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle, rollover accident with injuries. FD found a single vehicle off to the East of the Northbound lane of travel and facing South, upright and on all four (4) wheels with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to control traffic and create a safe work area. FD inquired whether there was entrapment and was advised by deputies the occupants) were out of the vehicle prior to arrival. FD checked the vehicle for safety, provided scene lighting and stood-by.

Feb. 7 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm, building two (2) – zone two (2). FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was directed to room 224 by facility staff, who advised the occupants were smoking. FD confirmed the alarm was the result of smoking inside the room and advised the occupants the rooms are non-smoking, therefore they need to go outside to smoke.