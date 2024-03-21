Commissioners approve several items of business

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners approved the following at a recent meeting:

The commissioners established the Rattlesnake Temp Water Plant fund as an enterprise fund within the county’s budgetary accounting system.

Marcie Hamilton was appointed to the Child Abuse and Child Neglect Regional Prevention Council.

Per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services Director Faye Williamson, a memorandum of understanding was approved for the Dept. of Job and Family Services/Children Services Division and community partners that delineates roles and responsibilities for referring, reporting, investigating, and prosecuting child abuse and neglected cases. Two primary goals of the memorandum of understanding are the elimination of all unnecessary interviews of children who are the subject of reports of child abuse or neglect, and when feasible, conducting only one interview of a child who is the subject of a report of child abuse or neglect.

The commissioners accepted a quote from EMJ Metals, out of Cincinnati, to provide labor and materials to install stainless steel floors under coolers at the Fayette County Commission on Aging. The estimated cost is $4,500.

The commissioners accepted a proposal from Marquee Construction, Inc., 211 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., to provide labor and materials to install an automatic handicap door at the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. The estimated cost is $5,730.

Per the recommendation of Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the commissioners agreed to hire an intake services coordinator to develop treatment plans and institutional health and development needs, using $80,000 of Opioid Settlement Funds.

The commissioners authorized the usage of $40,000 of Opioid Settlement Funds for Community Action Commission for a portion of the costs of coalition coordination.