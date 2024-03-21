FCPH offers ‘Converse with a Nurse’ program

Janessa Williamson, RN, CLS and Darci Moore, CNP, will offer a new program designed to increase access to health education and opportunities for physical activity. “Converse with a Nurse” begins April 5 and is free and open to anyone 18 or older. Call 740-334-5910 for more information. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is offering a new program designed to increase access to health education and opportunities for physical activity.

“Converse with a Nurse” will feature a short educational session followed by a question and answer session. The program will end with walking or light exercise. Darci Moore, certified nurse practitioner, and Janessa Williamson, RN, CLS will lead these sessions. There is no cost and this is open to anyone 18 or older.

This program is perfect for beginners who want to start being more active with light to moderate activity, or for anyone who would like to find support and encouragement for healthier living.

“We welcome the community to let us know what types of topics and activities they’d like to see from this program,” said Missy Smith, FCPH public information officer. Smith said anyone interested can visit bit.ly/cwan2024 to offer input or sign up for more information.

Fayette County is ranked among the least healthy counties in Ohio for health outcomes and health factors (2024 County Health Rankings National Findings Report). Health outcomes tell us how long people live on average within a community, and how much physical and mental health people experience in a community while they are alive. Health Factors represent those things we can improve to live longer and healthier lives. They are indicators of the future health of our communities.

When compared to the state of Ohio and the United States, Fayette County has a higher level of adult obesity and physical inactivity and less access to exercise opportunities.

The April sessions will occur on April 5 and April 19 at 10 a.m. at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm Street, Washington C.H.

For more information, contact Janessa Williamson, RN, at 740-335-5910.