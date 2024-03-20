Demonstrations were made at a recent Fayette Farm Life 4-H club meeting. Submitted photos Several demonstrations made at Fayette Farm Life 4-H meeting Several demonstrations made at Fayette Farm Life 4-H meeting

On Friday, March 15 from 7 p.m. -8:30 p.m., Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club meeting was called to order.

Safety reporter Kaleb Causey gave a safety report on fire safety with guest speaker Jody Langley, the assistant chief of Washington Court House. Langley reported on the dangers of heat lamps and how stuff in homes today burns much faster now than when he was a kid, including the home itself.

Demonstrations were given by Anna Eggleton, Carter Kunka, Emma Eggleton, and Keeton Kunka. Anna’s demonstration was on livestock breeding. Carter’s demonstration was on how to build a lemonade stand. Emma’s demonstration was on medication labels. Keeton’s demonstration was on collecting honey from the different hive frames and bottling honey.

The next meeting will be held April 5 at 7 p.m. During the meeting, all papers and money for Patchwork Gardens will be turned in and flower pickup will be from 3-5 p.m. May 9 only.