S&D Family Tire and Auto in WCH adds U-Haul equipment to business

Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio, Inc. has announced that S&D Family Tire and Auto signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Washington Court House community.

S&D Family Tire and Auto at 333 W. Court St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes, according to a news release.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (740) 313-4180 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Washington-Court-House-OH-43160/021202/ today.

S&D Family Tire and Auto owner Steven Jenkins is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Fayette County, the release states.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.