Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

LPDC Committee meeting – March 21

The Miami Trace secondary LPDC committee will meet Thursday, March 21 at 2:45 p.m. in the Miami Trace Middle School main office conference room. Guests are welcome.

Local Democrats meeting – March 21

The Fayette County Democrats will hold their March meeting on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room.

Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house – March 29

The community is invited to the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H., for Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house on Friday, March 29 from noon to 3 p.m. The open house is designed to thank Stockwell for her 18 years of service to the senior citizens of Fayette County.

Union Twp. Trustees special meeting – April 1

The Union Township Trustees are having a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at the township building at 1505 State Route 38 NE to appoint a new fiscal officer for Union Township, effective April 1. As always the public is invited.

Retired Teachers Assoc. to meet – April 4

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, April 4 at Grace Methodist Church. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the meal following at noon. Cost of the meal is $13. A presentation on the upcoming eclipse will be presented by Elise Garringer and Becky Whitney. Members will each receive a pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Please contact Elise Garringer for a reservation if you have not been contacted.

A Night In Disguise, An Adult Prom – April 6

Join the Blue Lion Athletic Boosters at 8 p.m. for an unforgettable night in disguise at Champions Grill in Washington Court House. DJ MH (Marcus Harris) will be there with his 360° Photo Booth. Tickets are $50 each and support the boosters.

Destination Outlets & Ohio Prostreet Low N Slow – April 7

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Destination Outlet Mall in Jeffersonville is having an adrenaline-packed day of sleek cars, family fun, and fantastic deals at its first car show of the season. This event is free to register and anyone can join.

Total Solar Eclipse at Destination Outlets – April 8

On April 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., witness the magic of a solar eclipse right from the heart of Jeffersonville at Destination Outlets. Ample parking and a perfect view.