Ohio’s Hospice to host 34th-annual Hike for Hospice

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio’s Hospice will host its annual Hike for Hospice — a community favorite event — on Saturday, April 20 at Grace Community Church (525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House). The walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Community members are invited to walk in memory or honor of a loved one. There will be activities for all ages including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, emergency vehicles and bagpipe send-off.

“We are looking forward to holding the Hike for Hospice again this year,” said Candis Conley, of Ohio‘s Hospice Foundation. “We are grateful for our community support and sponsors and look forward to gathering our community in support of our mission.”

Registration is $15 per individual walker and memory signs are available for $6. Memory signs will be displayed along the walk route on the day of the event. Net proceeds from the walk benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice.

To register, visit: https://www.ohioshospice.org/event/ohfc-2024-hike-for-hospice/

To guarantee an event t-shirt, please register by April 1. Registration for the hike will be ongoing up to the day of walk, but t-shirts cannot be guaranteed after April 1.

For additional information or sponsorship questions, please contact Candis Conley at 740-335-0149 or email [email protected].

Ohio’s Hospice is a mission-driven, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider serving throughout Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person they are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual they serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities they serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice now serve more than 60 Ohio counties with hospice, palliative and supportive care services.