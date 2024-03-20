OSU Extension offering food safety trainings

For individuals seeking to enter or advance within the food industry, acquiring a food safety certification has become increasingly important. Not only does it demonstrate a commitment to safe food handling practices, but it can also open doors to new career opportunities and enhance job prospects.

However, navigating the process of obtaining a certification can seem daunting. OSU Extension is here to help simplify the process. We offer both certification trainings as well as exam proctoring.

First steps to achieving your food safety certification, is to determine which of the certifications you are needing. Here is a description to help you decide.

Types of Food Safety Training and Certification:

The level of training and certification required depends on the individual’s role in the food industry. Here are two common types:

· Food Handler Certification: This basic level of training is often mandatory for individuals who handle food in restaurants, cafeterias, and other food service establishments. It typically covers general food safety principles and can be completed online or in-person.

– This certification is good for three years.

· Food Protection Manager Certification: This advanced training is required for supervisors and managers in food service establishments. It delves deeper into food safety regulations, HACCP principles, and risk management strategies.

– This certification is good for five years.

Food safety training and certification play a vital role in safeguarding public health and fostering a thriving food industry. By equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills, these programs contribute to a safer food supply chain and create better career opportunities for those working in the food sector.

Give us a call to register today or contact us with more questions.

Sarah Sowell is the extension educator for Family and Consumer Sciences at OSU Extension Fayette County.