Carnegie Library offers crochet classes

Attending the Adult Crochet Class held monthly in the genealogy section upstairs were: left to right, Elisabeth Richmond, Rachelle Dawson, Becky Buckner, Dawne Howard, Kathy Ginn, Melody Fessler, Janice Alspaugh, and Ginger Shipley. Gail Allen | R-H photo

Carnegie Public Library’s adult crochet class is held once a month, on the third Saturday of each month, on the second floor of the library.

Those interested can come, work on a project and fellowship with friends, or learn new things each class. Classes teach from beginner to helping someone through a difficult pattern while working on their own. All levels and most stitches can be learned with practice, according to the instructor.

The Crochet with Flora class for kids 7-12 is also offered on the first floor on different Saturdays, according to Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Frump. See the library newsletter or Facebook page for dates and times.