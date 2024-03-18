Luxe Brands’ Newest Concept: The Ohio Bridal Outlet

Courtesy photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — Adding yet another layer to the Luxe Brands family, Founder + CEO, Lindsay Fork, has introduced a new concept to her ever-growing bridal company.

The Ohio Bridal Outlet offers brides luxury and designer wedding gowns at even deeper discounted prices. Fork already owns and operates Luxe Redux, a discount designer bridal company with multiple brick and mortar locations and a popular online site with its shop at home service, Luxe in a Box. With Luxe Redux’s popularity with retailers, making room for new inventory was coming fast and furious, moving perfectly great bridal gowns off to donation to make room for new. For this reason, and to serve the bride seeking a wedding dress under $1000, Fork contemplated one last chance of a store for the deeply discounted.

“The desire to find a wedding gown under $1000, and even under $500, is prevalent,” says Fork. “I despise seeing a perfectly great gown that isn’t ready to retire becoming obsolete. We are increasing the ability to keep wedding gowns and fabrics out of landfills. Luxe Brands will still donate to all of our non-profit partners when ready. Our goal with all of our brands is to provide a great experience to our brides and consumers in a myriad of price points and styles. We truly offer something for every bride.” Ohio Bridal Outlet will provide brides on a budget a sense of relief and calm, where they can trust the fabric and craftsmanship of their gown.

The Ohio Bridal Outlet will be opening this Spring at the Destination (Jeffersonville) Outlets, right off 71. “We felt the synergy with other outlet brands made sense and the location would be convenient for brides in Ohio.” We understand brides, in the Midwest especially, aren’t afraid of a little drive and will certainly make a trip to score a deal.

Follow @ohiobridaloutlet on Instagram for the latest updates.

About Luxe Brands

Luxe Brands, LLC is a bridal fashion company with multi-line offerings and brands for all brides. From La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, a luxury designer, special order boutique, located in Columbus, Ohio, to “luxury for less” with multi-unit Luxe Redux Bridal, and now the addition of the Ohio Bridal Outlet, the company caters to serve all brides.

Website: https://ohiobridaloutlet.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ohiobridaloutlet/