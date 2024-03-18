Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

John K. Williams Jr., 2776 Bulldog Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan C. Wolcott, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon L. Ray, Columbus, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brendan B. Garrity, Wexford, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brennon Osborner, Jonesville, Kentucky, violation equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timmy L. Estle, Bainbridge, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Matthew A. Brutscher, Dublin, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Shawn O. Dixon, Charlotte, North Carolina, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric T. Doku, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katlynn R. Caudill, Lorain, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brian W. Taylor, 920 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John M. Surber, Sabina, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Francisco Kukunda, West Chester, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Dai V. Parsons, 720 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Robert A. Knuckles Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 111/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew T. Monah, South Euclid, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew T. Monah, South Euclid, Ohio, headphones, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph P. Burch, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James W. Monette, Ludlow, Massachusetts, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sean A. Robinson, Cleveland, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Maureen P. Pascal, Niantic, Connecticut, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erick V. Salgado, Orlando, Florida, texting while driving, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan Bipat, College Park, Maryland, 103/70 speed, fine $200, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack H. Shaffer III, Sevierville, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph H. Mattingly III, Lebanon, Kentucky, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sharrie L. Moore, 264 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica Yang, Memphis, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.