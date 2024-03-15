Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 18-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 18-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

CLOSED – ELECTION PRECINCT

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Commodities at garage

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt for seniors

11:30 a.m. Lunch