Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 18-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 18-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
CLOSED – ELECTION PRECINCT
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Commodities at garage
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt for seniors
11:30 a.m. Lunch