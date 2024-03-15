A great recipe for spring/Easter dessert

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a great Spring/Easter dessert.

One of my favorite cakes is a pumpkin roll. I love the dense moist cake and who can resist that cream cheese filling?

This recipe is the spring version of the fall pumpkin roll. Believe me this will be a favorite on your Easter/Spring table. I made the mistake of making just one, you might want to make two just to be on the safe side. Better yet, go ahead a make one to practice before your big dinner. They are delicious.

If you want to add some color to it like a pretty pastel, just add a little color to the glaze. If you are adding food coloring to the glaze, make sure you take away equal portions from the milk in the glaze or it will be too runny. A nice paste or jell color will work beautifully. I have even just used the sugar sprinkles on top of it to add color and make it look a little more festive.

If you are having guests in for the holiday, just have some recipes on hand for the wonderful roll because you will be asked for it.

Carrot Cake Roll

For the cake

¾ cup flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

3 large eggs

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 medium carrots, shredded.

For the filling:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Glaze drizzle

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

10-11 tablespoons milk

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a 10×15 inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper, leaving a little overhang on each side.

2. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt ginger, nutmeg and cloves and whisk.

3. In a large bowl, combine eggs and sugar and whisk until combined.

4. Add vegetable oil, vanilla, and carrots and mix again until well combined.

5. Pour the dry ingredients into the large bowl and fold to combine.

6. Stir batter just until combined. Pour batter into the jelly roll pan

and spread an even layer. Bake for 12 minutes and remove the cake from the pan using the overhang on the sides.

7. Lay cake on a large cutting board and gently roll the cake lengthwise.

8. Carefully transfer the cake to a cooling rack and let cool completely.

To prepare the filling:

1. Combine confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth and creamy.

2. Carefully unroll the cake and spread the filling onto the cake, allowing for a small gap on all edges.

3. Reroll the cake and wrap it tightly with plastic cling wrap.

4. Chill in the fridge for one hour before serving.

5. When ready to serve, combine the glaze ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over the cake and slice.

6. Enjoy!