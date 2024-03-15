Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Feb. 7 – Jamison Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four (4) wheels and facing Northeast in the North bound lane with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to control traffic and create a safe work area. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and checked both vehicles for safety. FD applied absorbency to leaking fluids and cleaned debris from the roadway. FD stood-by until both vehicles were removed and restored normal traffic flow.

Feb. 7 – 1238 E. Temple St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid on a bariatric lift assist with Fayette County EMS. FD was notified via radio while en route to cancel, two trucks were available.

Feb. 7 – 1149 E. Temple St.

Received call from staff reporting a strong odor of lighter fluid inside the store, requesting the business to be checked. FD investigation detected explosive gas concentrations of 2.3% LEL throughout the building. FD did not detect any natural gas leaks) during its’ investigation. FD ventilated the structure. Further investigation determined the source was coming from multiple gas-powered tools containing undrained fluids. FD advised staff to drain all such tools prior to storage inside the building (retail space). FD advised the on-duty inspector of the situation for follow-up and / or code enforcement.

Feb. 5 – 8265 Factory Shops Blvd.

FD was requested for mutual aid by Jefferson Twp. Fire Department. FD supplied an engine and a ladder truck.

Feb. 5 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing. While walking to building 2, smoke was seen coming from an open doorway. Bystanders directed firefighters to Room 220. A WFD all call was requested for help at the scene. There was a small fire under the wall air conditioner. Mutual Aid was requested from BPM Joint Fire District. Firefighters opened up the floor and wall with saws to extinguish the fire. The owner turned off the electric breaker to Room 220 prior to FD arrival. Firefighters checked the crawlspace, wall and attic for fire spread. No extension was found. Room 220 was under construction for a bathroom remodel. There were no injuries and the fire was confined to the room of origin. Firefighters ventilated the adjacent rooms. The owner was unable to reset the alarm. Firefighters notified the owner to perform a fire watch until the alarm is reset. Firefighters cleared the scene.

Feb. 2 – 4005 US 22

FD responded to a grass fire. On arrival, FD found a small fire in the ditch, approximately 20 feet by 60 feet. FD extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

Feb. 1 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm, building two. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and found facility staff outside of room 204. FD investigation determined smoke from vaping activated the detector. FD advised the occupants to smoke and / or vape outside of the room.

Feb. 1 – 1014 Dayton Ave. NW

FD provided manpower for lift assistance with Fayette County Life Squad

Feb. 1 – 400 N. Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an odor of smoke in the hallway, no visible smoke. FD did not find any smoke or fire, nor did it note an active evacuation at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the complainant who advised the odor was isolated in the lobby and down one wing only. FD investigation utilized thermal imaging and did not find any problem / issue.