What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The three new members of the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Club: (left to right) Charlotte, Braxtyn, and Isaac. Submitted photos Participants in the Carnegie Library Silly Spelling Bee: (left to right) Josephine, Arthur, Kelsey, Lucas, Claire, and Malia.

Following the success of Carnegie Public Library’s annual Adult Spelling Bee in February, the Children’s Department hosted the Silly Spelling Bee on March 6 for Homeschool Library Day, and on March 8 for all children. The silly spelling bee was, at heart, a spelling bee, but there were many wild words to spell, often inspired by Dr. Seuss. Contestants also completed fun challenges to stay in the bee after misspelling a word. Congratulations to the winners, Elisabeth and Arthur!

We have three new members of the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten club! Congratulations to Charlotte, Braxtyn, Isaac, and their families for accomplishing this feat! While 1,000 is a big number, it is very possible for a child to read (listen to) 1,000 books before kindergarten. Children who are exposed to so many books at so young an age are better equipped to learn to read on their own. All three of these readers also received their library cards as they turned 5.

Preschool-aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, aged 0-5, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Homeschool Library Day is a hit! Wednesdays are geared toward children ages 5-12 and their families. On Homeschool Day, the library is yours! Beginning at 1 p.m., we have an activity or program focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families.

Coming up, the library will be closed on Friday, March 22 for Staff In-Service. We will reopen Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free! 24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.