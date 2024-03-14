Christian, atheist to debate America’s past at Grace Community

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Grace Community Church will host a public debate on Saturday evening to discuss America’s past.

How a nation views its past has a large effect upon how it acts in the present and what direction it takes in the future. That is just one of the reasons for a public debate being hosted by Grace Community Church this Saturday at 6 p.m.

The title of the debate is “America’s Founding Documents: Christian or Secular?,” and it will explore the origins of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

The two men debating both have extensive background in the topic. Arguing for the secular view is Michael Buckner of the Atlanta Freethought Society. Buckner is co-author of the book, “In Freedom We Trust: An Atheist Guide to Religious Liberty.” Arguing for the Christian view is Grace Community’s Senior Pastor Jay Lucas, author of “The Rights Fight: A Christian Response to America’s Debate About Rights.”

Although Buckner and Lucas have opposite beliefs about many key issues, they both seek to have a respectful and civil exchange during the debate.

Serving as debate moderator is Ohio State Rep. Bob Peterson. The public is invited to attend in person or to view the debate on Grace Community’s YouTube channel, @gracecommunitychurch-wchoh4037. Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave.