Yankee RSS Farmers hold fifth meeting

The fifth meeting for the Yankee RSS Farmers was held on Sunday, March 3 at the Madison Mills Township Hall.

The meeting was called to order by president, Randon Stolzenburg. The 4-H pledge was led by Kennedy, and the pledge of allegiance was led by Braxton. Roll call was completed by saying your name, and your favorite sport. Punch and munch was served.

Kyleigh Caldwell provided the secretary report, and Hayden Bartruff provided the treasurer’s report. Demonstrations were not done at this meeting. Advisory updates were given by Jenny and Julie. The first dates for Quality Assurance will be held on March 4 and 5. Market rabbit breed dates are March 10.

At the next meeting, punch will be provided by James and munch will be provided by Lea. The meeting was adjourned by Kaylee and Hayden. The next meeting will be held on Sunday, March 17 at the Madison Mills Township Hall.