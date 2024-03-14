Sky Elements will bring in 150 drones to fly over the Fayette County Airport, making different shapes and formations for spectators to enjoy. Fayette County’s Toast to Summer is set for Saturday, June 22. Photos provided by Sky Elements Toast to Summer announces drone light show

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Officials with Fayette County’s Toast to Summer have announced that a Drone Light Show will replace the hot air balloons for the upcoming event set for Saturday, June 22 at the Fayette County Airport.

Sky Elements will bring in 150 drones to fly over the airport, making different shapes and formations for spectators to enjoy. The drone show will begin at dusk and last about 15 minutes. A synced soundtrack will be played to go along with the show.

The switch to the drone show comes to alleviate the weather concerns that prohibit the performance of the hot air balloons.

The Toast to Summer is a one-day festival featuring Ohio wines, beer garden, artisan and craft vendors, food, bi-plane rides and live music. General admission is free, parking is $10 per vehicle.

This event is organized by the Fayette County Pilots & Friends Association and the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. Find more event details and information at www.facebook.com/Toast2Summer