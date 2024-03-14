Fayette Co. Land Bank holds Board of Directors meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors recently met during the regular session of the county commissioners’ meeting.

According to minutes from the meeting, Fayette County Treasurer Penny Patton presented the treasurer’s report with a beginning balance of $269,192.55, and after expenses and revenue, the ending balance is $263,399.98. Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen moved and Branen Weade seconded the motion to accept the treasurer’s report as presented.

Vince Chrisman was in attendance on behalf of South Side Church for an update on the property located at 828 S. Main St. The property is on the list of foreclosure properties for pending sheriff sale. Southside Church is interested in acquiring for additional parking. The lot is currently zoned residential and would have to go through zoning to be used as a parking lot.

Ben Iden gave an update on the existing demolition grant. The Milledgeville project has been approved by the Ohio Department of Development. Per the terms of the grant agreement, demolition and revitalization are to be completed by June 30, 2024. Jacob Rose is requesting half as an upfront payment of $41,834 to help offset the initial cost of demolition and debris removal for the Milledgeville project.

Denen moved to authorize the Land Bank to pay Ramboll half of the amount of Jacob Rose’s contract up front. Patton seconded the motion. Ramboll is to invoice Land Bank and forward payment to Jacob Rose. Commissioner Tony Anderson called for voice vote with all being in favor.

Iden gave a status update on the new demolition and revitalization grant. Application has been started and they are in the process of gathering information. The asbestos survey has been completed but no results have been received. The following list is to be included on the application for the demo grant. Iden estimates the total cost of demo at $800,000 – $900,000. Each Ohio is allocated $500,000 and anything over $500,000 will be provided on first-come first-serve basis. The Land Bank match over the $500,000 is 25%. The list is as follows:

503/503 1/2 S. North

708 Campbell Street- 1-Family Dwelling

1041 S. Fayette Street 516 Lewis Street- 1-Family Dwelling

716 Broadway St- 1-Family Dwelling

901 Sycamore Street- 1-Family Dwelling

233 Henkle St- 1-Family Dwelling

707 Broadway Street- 1-Family Dwelling

525 Delaware Street- 1-Family Dwelling

228 Hickory Street- 1-Family Dwelling

708 S. Main St- 1-Family Dwelling

1011 Orvilla Ave. 1 – Family Dwelling

310 Cherry Street-1-Family Dwelling

726 Rawlings Street – Land Bank owned

410 Delaware Street- 1-Family Dwelling

6674 Stafford Road – Land Bank owned

314 Fountain Avenue- 1-Family Dwelling

10232 U.S. HWY 62 N.E. request by owner

619 Broadway Street- 1-Family Dwelling

1226 E. Paint Street – Land Bank ownership pending

1022 Rawlings Street- 1-Family Dwelling

An update was given on the following properties in various states of the foreclosure process:

In Land Bank

6647 Stafford Road – Demolition Grant

726 Rawlings Street/Carlton Manor – Demolition Grant

834 E. Paint Street – Jennifer Coey interested property – non buildable lot

817 Broadway – buildable lot

120 E. Paint Street CIC Property – buildable lot, a portion of lot in flood plain

721 Peabody Street CIC Property – non buildable lot, would need a variance

New From List in January Title Exams, Prelim Judicial Reports, Complaints Drafted, Lawsuit Filed

716 Broadway Street

1022 Rawlings Street

233 Henkle Street

708 Campbell Street

525 Delaware Street

516 Lewis Street

708 S. Main Street

901 Sycamore Street

310 Cherry Street

707 Broadway

410 Delaware Street

228 Hickory Street

314 Fountain Avenue

1011 Orvilla Avenue

619 Broadway Street

New Properties (Pre-January Meeting} Exams, Judicial Reports, Complaints

1276 Old State Route 38 NE (Union Township request)

Sheriffs Sale Pending

304 S. North Street

433 E. Court Street

803 N. North Street

720 S. North Street

503 S. North Street

319 N. Hinde Street

Motion for Judgments in Land Bank’s Favor, then Motions for Sheriffs Sale

324 N. Main Street

633 Church Street

624 Rawlings Street

704 Columbus Avenue

722 Church Street

304 S. North Street

828 S. Main Street

803 N. Main Street

Weade moved and Denen seconded that 834 E. Paint St. be offered to adjacent property owner Jennifer Coey at a cost of transfer not exceeding $1,000. Anderson called for a voice vote and with all being in favor, the motion passed.