Fayette Co. Land Bank holds Board of Directors meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors recently met during the regular session of the county commissioners’ meeting.
According to minutes from the meeting, Fayette County Treasurer Penny Patton presented the treasurer’s report with a beginning balance of $269,192.55, and after expenses and revenue, the ending balance is $263,399.98. Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen moved and Branen Weade seconded the motion to accept the treasurer’s report as presented.
Vince Chrisman was in attendance on behalf of South Side Church for an update on the property located at 828 S. Main St. The property is on the list of foreclosure properties for pending sheriff sale. Southside Church is interested in acquiring for additional parking. The lot is currently zoned residential and would have to go through zoning to be used as a parking lot.
Ben Iden gave an update on the existing demolition grant. The Milledgeville project has been approved by the Ohio Department of Development. Per the terms of the grant agreement, demolition and revitalization are to be completed by June 30, 2024. Jacob Rose is requesting half as an upfront payment of $41,834 to help offset the initial cost of demolition and debris removal for the Milledgeville project.
Denen moved to authorize the Land Bank to pay Ramboll half of the amount of Jacob Rose’s contract up front. Patton seconded the motion. Ramboll is to invoice Land Bank and forward payment to Jacob Rose. Commissioner Tony Anderson called for voice vote with all being in favor.
Iden gave a status update on the new demolition and revitalization grant. Application has been started and they are in the process of gathering information. The asbestos survey has been completed but no results have been received. The following list is to be included on the application for the demo grant. Iden estimates the total cost of demo at $800,000 – $900,000. Each Ohio is allocated $500,000 and anything over $500,000 will be provided on first-come first-serve basis. The Land Bank match over the $500,000 is 25%. The list is as follows:
503/503 1/2 S. North
708 Campbell Street- 1-Family Dwelling
1041 S. Fayette Street 516 Lewis Street- 1-Family Dwelling
716 Broadway St- 1-Family Dwelling
901 Sycamore Street- 1-Family Dwelling
233 Henkle St- 1-Family Dwelling
707 Broadway Street- 1-Family Dwelling
525 Delaware Street- 1-Family Dwelling
228 Hickory Street- 1-Family Dwelling
708 S. Main St- 1-Family Dwelling
1011 Orvilla Ave. 1 – Family Dwelling
310 Cherry Street-1-Family Dwelling
726 Rawlings Street – Land Bank owned
410 Delaware Street- 1-Family Dwelling
6674 Stafford Road – Land Bank owned
314 Fountain Avenue- 1-Family Dwelling
10232 U.S. HWY 62 N.E. request by owner
619 Broadway Street- 1-Family Dwelling
1226 E. Paint Street – Land Bank ownership pending
1022 Rawlings Street- 1-Family Dwelling
An update was given on the following properties in various states of the foreclosure process:
In Land Bank
6647 Stafford Road – Demolition Grant
726 Rawlings Street/Carlton Manor – Demolition Grant
834 E. Paint Street – Jennifer Coey interested property – non buildable lot
817 Broadway – buildable lot
120 E. Paint Street CIC Property – buildable lot, a portion of lot in flood plain
721 Peabody Street CIC Property – non buildable lot, would need a variance
New From List in January Title Exams, Prelim Judicial Reports, Complaints Drafted, Lawsuit Filed
716 Broadway Street
1022 Rawlings Street
233 Henkle Street
708 Campbell Street
525 Delaware Street
516 Lewis Street
708 S. Main Street
901 Sycamore Street
310 Cherry Street
707 Broadway
410 Delaware Street
228 Hickory Street
314 Fountain Avenue
1011 Orvilla Avenue
619 Broadway Street
New Properties (Pre-January Meeting} Exams, Judicial Reports, Complaints
1276 Old State Route 38 NE (Union Township request)
Sheriffs Sale Pending
304 S. North Street
433 E. Court Street
803 N. North Street
720 S. North Street
503 S. North Street
319 N. Hinde Street
Motion for Judgments in Land Bank’s Favor, then Motions for Sheriffs Sale
324 N. Main Street
633 Church Street
624 Rawlings Street
704 Columbus Avenue
722 Church Street
304 S. North Street
828 S. Main Street
803 N. Main Street
Weade moved and Denen seconded that 834 E. Paint St. be offered to adjacent property owner Jennifer Coey at a cost of transfer not exceeding $1,000. Anderson called for a voice vote and with all being in favor, the motion passed.