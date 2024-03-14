Commissioners seek grant for Caesar Creek Lake project improvements

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners recently applied to the state for a $4.5 million loan to support the balance of county funds necessary to construct improvements to the intake structure project within Caesar Creek Lake. According to the commissioners, these improvements provide necessary resources to the Honda/LG mega-site as required by the development agreement.

The joint venture’s new Honda EV battery production facility being constructed near Jeffersonville is projected to reach an overall investment of $4.4 billion and create some 2,200 new jobs. It aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America.

In other business:

The commissioners entered into a lease agreement with WesTech, out of Salt Lake City, Utah, to provide goods, materials, or services including without limitation, the rental price of equipment, mobilization and demobilization, transport, training, set up, and decommissioning for the Rattlesnake Temporary Water Treatment Project. WesTech will be responsible for providing equipment that is fully operational from June 1, 2024 through June 1, 2025 at an estimated cost of $1,221,700.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to accept the proposal presented by CT Consultants, of Columbus, to provide facilities to support a temporary increase to the potable water supply to a portion of the Rattlesnake Water System at an estimated cost of $294,220.

Luebbe was authorized to enter into a contract with Burgess & Niple, Inc., out of Columbus, to provide professional services necessary to complete semiannual groundwater and surface water and leachate sampling, laboratory analysis, statistical analysis and reporting, generate semiannual activities reports for the corrective measures program, perform any necessary verification re-sampling and reporting, and conduct agency negotiations for the Fayette County Landfill No. 3 and Fayette County Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill in 2024. The estimated cost for the described services is $74,100.

A resolution was adopted to establish a Fayette County 911 Program Review Committee. Commissioner Jim Garland was appointed as the commissioners’ representative to the committee.

The commissioners approved a contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and Workforce Services Unlimited Inc. to provide management, staffing and oversight at the Recruitment and Training Center, located at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, for the period of March 1, 2024 through March 28, 2025. The maximum amount payable on the contract will be $210,000 and will be funded by ODJFS special projects and initiative funds.

The commissioners approved a contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and Commercial Cleaning Solutions, out of Greenfield, to provide janitorial services at the Recruitment and Training Center at Destination Outlets. The initial term of this contract will be one year commencing March 1 with the option to extend for an additional year. The contractor will be paid a weekly fee of $140 plus tax for janitorial services one day per week and will be funded by ODJFS special projects and initiative funds.