Keeping memories of beloved pets alive

Roberts Funeral Home and Pet Crematory is available 24 hours a day for the pickup of a deceased pet. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The grief of losing a family member is real, and also hard for the emotions to accept, especially when it is a pet.

Pets are special family members and people hope they stay around a long time. Different breeds, whether cats or dogs, have different life spans. Sometimes illness can shorten a pet’s life unexpectedly.

There is a way to keep a deceased pet with you, long after they are lost. There is a pet crematory in Washington Court House to serve the needs of families looking to keep that memory alive.

Roberts Funeral Home and Pet Crematory is available 24 hours a day for the pickup of a deceased pet. Some families are more comfortable and prefer to use the drop-off service offered, according to Wayne Roberts, the owner. They know that memorializing a pet is a very personal decision.

Fees are based upon the pet weight at death. The three normal packages offered are: one – the scatter option, where the ashes will be scattered possibly in a pet’s favorite area.

Two – the basic cremation oak box with an engraved plate on the top bearing name and dates of birth and death.

Third – the upgraded oak box with a 4 x 6 photo frame attached and nameplate.

Other highly upgraded receptacles are available for those wanting a more elaborate display, such as jewelry, pendants, and ceramic urns.

There are other outlets available, but Roberts said they specialize in pets on that side of the business, because grief is grief and they help families in every way. Roberts gets referrals from other funeral homes and a few veterinarians. He also has repeat business for multiple pet families.

Roberts has a van especially dedicated to pet pickups for health and safety reasons. Daniel George, office manager, is available at anytime by just calling the funeral home to pick up a deceased pet for cremation.

Roberts said they performed 207 pet cremations in 2023, and so far 38 in 2024. The website Robertsfh.net is available for more information, such as cost by pet weight and services.