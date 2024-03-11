Flipping pancakes for a good cause

GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope Lions Club held a successful pancake breakfast Saturday at Wayne Township Hall to raise money for their various charities, according to a Lion spokesperson.
The club supports many charities, local schools, non-profits, pilot dogs, eye research, the eye bank, and their sight program where you can turn in old glasses for use by the underprivileged.
Many Lion members in the kitchen prepare the sausage and pancakes for the all-you-can-eat sit-in breakfast. Takeout was also available. Servers moved about refilling plates as needed, and refilling beverages. The red Lion shirts and smiles were taking shifts during the 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event.
Head “pancake flipper” Scott Garringer said he’s been flipping pancakes for over 20 years there. Jim Davis was serving up sausage, and Branen Weade was refilling plates to make sure everyone got enough to eat. Cashier Rick Mead was taking the donations to further their goals of supporting charities.