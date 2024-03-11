Flipping pancakes for a good cause

Head Lion pancake flipper Scott Garringer has been continuing his duty for over 20 years. Gail Allen | R-H photos It takes many Lions in the kitchen to prepare the pancake batter, fry up the sausage, and get the breakfast ready to serve. Gail Allen | R-H photos Left: Branen Weade was refilling plates as needed, with his two helpers Rex and Oliver Weade, and (right) Rick Mead was one of the cashiers on duty to keep track of the collections and donations. Gail Allen | R-H photos Hundreds of hungry citizens packed the Wayne Township Hall on Saturday, March 9 for the Good Hope Lions semi-annual pancake & sausage breakfast. Proceeds from the breakfast are returned to the community in the form of high scholarships, donations to local non-profit organizations and numerous Lions-related projects. Submitted by Don Robinette

GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope Lions Club held a successful pancake breakfast Saturday at Wayne Township Hall to raise money for their various charities, according to a Lion spokesperson.

The club supports many charities, local schools, non-profits, pilot dogs, eye research, the eye bank, and their sight program where you can turn in old glasses for use by the underprivileged.

Many Lion members in the kitchen prepare the sausage and pancakes for the all-you-can-eat sit-in breakfast. Takeout was also available. Servers moved about refilling plates as needed, and refilling beverages. The red Lion shirts and smiles were taking shifts during the 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event.

Head “pancake flipper” Scott Garringer said he’s been flipping pancakes for over 20 years there. Jim Davis was serving up sausage, and Branen Weade was refilling plates to make sure everyone got enough to eat. Cashier Rick Mead was taking the donations to further their goals of supporting charities.